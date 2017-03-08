Waterman letter: Natural gas

0:45 Mixed Greens pop-up holiday shop Pause

1:07 What voters need to know about Boise's school bond

0:33 Flooding and closures on the Boise Greenbelt

0:44 Boise River at flood stage creeps up on Eagle

2:16 Eclipse 101: Straight from a Boise State professor to you

1:44 The pot business in Huntington, Ore.

1:50 New way to access Idaho court information reaches Ada County

6:19 Boise police officer Kevin Holtry shares video on recovery, gratitude and more

1:22 A look inside the Marian Pritchett School