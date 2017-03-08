Waterman letter: Natural gas

The Bureau of Land Management is responsible for managing the oil and gas resources on our public lands for the benefit of all Americans. When oil and gas companies lease the right to drill, it’s the BLM’s job to ensure that these resources are used wisely and that Americans get a fair return for selling public trust resources.
That’s why the BLM’s Natural Gas Waste Rule is such an important and cost-effective measure. Each year, hundreds of millions of dollars in natural gas is wasted on our public lands. This common sense rule limits the waste of natural resources, boosts supplies, increases revenues from royalties, creates jobs in the growing methane mitigation industry, and reduces toxic pollution.
When this comes to a vote I ask Sen. Mike Crapo to put our interests before the oil and gas lobby’s, and support the BLM Natural Gas Waste Rule.
Zack Waterman, Boise
