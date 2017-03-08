Nottingham letter: Crapo and Risch

Lynne Mattison, letter of Feb. 24 wants Crapo and Risch to “set aside their loyalty to the Republican Party.” In case Lynne didn’t get the memo, the Republicans of Idaho elected those senators. Boyd Mauer, letter of Feb. 24 thinks Senators Crapo and Risch should “respect the will of the people and support those they represent.” Again that would be the majority of Idahoans that elected them. Gary Harvey, letter of Feb. 24 wants to know when Senators Crapo and Risch will “not vote party lines.” So once again I am going to reiterate Senators Crapo and Risch are Republican senators that were elected by the majority of Idahoans and not just once I might add. These senators back a Republican president that was voted for by the majority (59.2 percent) of Idahoans. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, keep up the good work, you are doing exactly what the people of Idaho elected you to do. As a side note, a little less whining from the left would really be appreciated by the majority of Idahoans.
Kim Nottingham, Boise
Comments