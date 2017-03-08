Lecht letter: No on HB 198

I’m a Boise Citizens Police Academy graduate and a volunteer for Boise police, and I feel strongly HB 198 is wrong, and on many levels. It is mean-spirited, for starters. Practically, it undermines local law enforcement safety priorities, and I’m pretty dang sure law enforcement doesn’t like the idea of assuming the role of local ICE one bit. I mean, imagine the damage to Boise PD Community Policing Unit’s fine work, renowned across the United States, with Boise’s immigrant population.
It also has legal and liability exposure for Idaho taxpayers, and could well cost Idaho taxpayers dearly for what is, in the end, a misguided effort. It also will hit crime, in a bad way. Fear of deportation will silence reporting of crimes.
The idea that actual funds will be withheld from municipalities who care to pass legislation in support of immigrants is beyond loathsome. Please do not pass this bill.
Eric Lecht, Boise
