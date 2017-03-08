Ketchum letter: Town hall meetings

It was with sadness and dismay that I learned our elected officials (Sen. Jim . Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson) have announced they will forgo town hall meetings concerning the repeal of the ACA (Affordable Care Act) due to their fear of their constituents and the objections they may voice. These interactions at said gatherings are the very bedrock of participatory democracy. You may hear things outside your thought processes and democracy can be messy and loud. You are grown adults and can deal with it. Come on, gentlemen. We pay your salaries and provide you with free health care, the very thing you are going to take away from nearly 20 million of your fellow citizens. Do your job, face your fellow Americans and give them the courtesy of a listen. If you believe in our republic and democracy, it is the least you can do, it is your duty.
Clark Ketchum, Boise
Last day for election letters is today
Today, Thursday, will be the last day we accept Letters to the Editor about the school elections on Tuesday. We have limited space in Friday and Sunday’s paper, and we won’t be publishing election-related content on Monday and Tuesday.
