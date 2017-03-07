Van De Grift letter: HB198

Having spent the majority of my life in highly agricultural areas, I am shocked and saddened by the recent introduction of HB 198 by Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell. This bill will break down the backbone of the farming community in the state of Idaho, and additionally threatens to tear families apart, placing additional burden on the foster system. As a health care professional, I cannot condone legislation that undermines the public safety priorities of individual communities. As a citizen concerned about the economic implications of this bill, I cannot condone legislation that would threaten Idaho’s critical agricultural workforce. I urge Reps. Lynn M. Luker, R-Boise, James Holtzclaw, R-Meridian, and Steven Harris, R-Meridian, to protect public safety and keep our families intact by stopping HB 198.
Jane Van De Grift, Boise
