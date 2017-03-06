Hartman letter: Boise school bond levy

In reference to the guest opinion by Rob Blaine on Sunday, March 5, regarding the upcoming Boise Schools Bond Levy, and the decision to use my name to back up his opinion without my permission, I want to clearly state that I am a supporter of the Boise Schools Bond. I appreciate his kind words about my orchestra program, but allow me to express what was not mentioned. With the current facility, the Boise High instrumental programs, approximately 255 students, all share one room. Unfortunately, the practice rooms are so small that there is no way to put a section from the orchestra in there. Classes use the bathrooms, halls, closets, etc. ... There have been leaking problems every year in the building since I started teaching at Boise High. Just because we made do with the facilities that we had, does not mean that we wouldn’t have benefited greatly with a remodeled facility. Every single year that I taught at Boise High School, we pleaded for an upgraded facility. This is a need that is a long time coming. For the sake of all the students of the Boise School District, I hope you will go out and support the Boise Schools bond.
Wendy Hartman, Boise
