Moore letter: Crapo thanks

We wish to thank Senator Mike Crapo for the assistance he has given the families of the POW/MIAs from past wars. For several years we have been attempting to have access to government files pertaining to the unaccounted for after they failed to return home at war’s end. These files especially from the Korean War have been classified for 63 years. Senate Bill 120 introduced by Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., titled “Bring our Heroes Home Act,” has been introduced. This bill would require all associated government agencies to release all files (except in rare occasions) pertaining to those members of the military who did not return. The files are to be released to the National Archives and made available to researchers and the general public. We requested Sen. Crapo’s support for this bill and on Feb. 6 he signed on as the first co-sponsor. Crapo has also indicated his fervent interest in this endeavor and pledged to assist in the future.
We, the families of loved ones who gave so much and never returned, have sought closure for those 63 years to no avail. Senator’s Crapo’s assistance is greatly appreciated and for that we give our heartfelt thanks.
Robert and Lois Moore, Eagle
Comments