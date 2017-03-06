Gilbert letter: Republican senators

I speculate that the natural tendency of a Republican senator is to dismiss concerns related to President Donald Trump because the office is held by a Republican.
The suspicions of Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin are serious enough to justify close scrutiny by Congress. I am aggrieved to think that honorable elected officials would be strongly inclined to cover their eyes, ears and mouth about this issue.
Frankly, I expect to be disappointed by our two senators and other members of their party regarding the issue of Trump and the Russian connection. I have seen before over my 70 plus years the lure of power, especially its retention under all circumstances of nefarious actions in our government by those who were sent to resist attacks on our government from within and without.
Our government was attacked in this recent election. I expect the Idaho congressional delegation to be vigilant about any inappropriate actions by a hostile government in Russia to influence our election and to support a Congressional inquiry.
Do not disappoint me.
Terry Gilbert, Boise
