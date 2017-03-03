Schrup letter: Bedke

Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke’s assertion in the Tuesday, February 21, Idaho Statesman: “I’m not a professional politician, I am a rancher with a good name.” He may very well be a rancher with a good name, but to say he is not a professional politician does not quite ring true to my way of thinking.
Bedke was appointed to the House in 2001, elected in 2002 and re-elected in 2004 with limited opposition, and has run unopposed since that time. Sixteen years in an elected position seems to me to be a career, and since he has chosen to seek an Idaho House Seat in the Idaho Legislature for eight straight terms, I would say that is a career as well as a profession.
Ergo, Speaker Bedke is a professional politician.
Daniel N. Schrup, Caldwell
Comments