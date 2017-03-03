Long letter: Grammy impression

I am 61, conservative and a former business owner. I listen to talk radio. I enjoy hearing both sides and listen to NPR and Rush Limbaugh. I am Christian and a deplorable.
I disagree with the liberal political and social cultures which currently exist within the entertainment industry, both the film and music industries. However, I do feel that it’s important to at least be aware of the who, what and where of what’s going on in our society.
I watched the Grammys with the caveat that if the political speech got too offensive, I would turn it off. The very first category was the “Best New Artist” and the winner is Chance The Rapper.
The first words out of his mouth are “I want to thank God” and then he goes on for the next 90 seconds thanking his parents, friends and again God. I was stunned, shamed and humbled all at the same time.
In today’s divided States of America, we would all be better served by opening our minds and our hearts to the things we might fear and be willing to grow as individuals and citizens.
Dan Long, Eagle
