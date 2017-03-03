Long letter: Grammy impression

2:10 4,000 elk, 15 tons of hay per day in one cool, time-lapse video Pause

1:04 Weiser High School students give basketball team a rousing send-off to state

3:15 Isabelle teaches you to make a delicious oatmeal cookie

3:07 Meet Zoo Boise giraffes Julius Longfellow & Jabari

2:16 Eclipse 101: Straight from a Boise State professor to you

0:29 Preston returns to the 4A state finals on Atkinsons' buzzer-beating 3

1:28 New Boise Police K9 Edo ready for duty

0:23 Watch Post Falls' game-winning play against Boise

0:29 Preston returns to the 4A state finals on Atkinsons' buzzer-beating 3