King letter: Education legislation

As a former educator and private tutor, I am passionate about education and what really is best for Idaho’s students. For this and other reasons I am interested in legislation dealing with education as well as legislation protecting our Second Amendment rights, and holding local governments accountable to its citizens. Currently there is legislation for each of these concerns in three of the 14 statehouse committees, but they are being hidden in the drawers of their committee chairs. Why?
Why won’t the chair of the Local Government Committee, Christy Perry, bring up a bill her own committee passed 12-2 to have a hearing? Why won’t Chairwoman Julie VanOrden of the Education Committee bring up any legislation on Common Core or SBAC testing? Why won’t Chairman Tom Loertscher let his committee members hear and vote on gun rights bills?
Email these committee chairs and ask why they — alone — are making legislative decisions and not permitting the committee members we elected to represent us have a say; tell them to stop acting like dictators. jvanorden@house.idaho.gov; cperry@house.idaho.gov; tloertscher@house.idaho.gov
Our government should be a government of the people, by the people and for the people and not just a government of a select few.
Elaine King, Sugar City
