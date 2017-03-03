Howard letter: Adams County

Adams County is always open to hunters, fishermen and other outdoor folks who would like to enjoy the treasure that we call home. Unfortunately, people who do not live in District 9 came to our town hall meeting and disrupted the meeting so that local citizens did not get to have time with their representatives to express their concerns.
Thanks to Judy Boyle for attempting to answer questions. She has always been our best advocate for our local loggers, farmers, ranchers, miners, hunters and other recreationists. She understands that Adams County struggles economically because we aren’t able to use our own natural resources. Instead, our lungs are filled with smoke as we watch catastrophic wildfires sterilize our land. This never happened 30 years ago. We used to manage our lands.
If you do not live in District 9, you might not understand the issues we face. So please do not come to our town hall meeting and waste the valuable time we have with our representatives. I will not come to your town hall and try to tell you how to manage your city. It’s a matter of respect. Please respect Adams County. Thank you.
Brenda Howard, Council
Comments