Yount letter: Trump’s first month

Here we go. The latest incarnation of suspect Republican Conservatism is in the body of a blowhard builder of golf courses and rotating wives, pledging to “clean up Washington,” but instead installs a new roster of swamp-dwellers, known as the three G’s: Gazillionaires, Goldmans, and Generals. In a month, it’s been a steady diet of even more outrageous lies and Executive Orders that accomplish nothing except reveal the ineptitude and ignorance of Electoral College President Trump and his hand-picked lackeys. Partisan politics, endless finger-pointing, and just plain craziness aside, whatever happened to common sense and reality checks?
And where is the Republican Party? Secluded behind canned statements, conservative platitudes and hiding in the shadows. Ethics? Integrity? Ha. They’re running a fool’s errand for the Fool-in-Chief. What would Nelson Rockefeller (who?) do? What would Gerald Ford (who?) say? What would be Richard Nixon’s (gasp) opinion?
So far, Trump’s crowning achievement in public relations and international diplomacy is to repeatedly berate the free press, castigate President Obama and Secretary Clinton, yet lauds Vladimir Putin, who, behind closed doors, must be busting his sides laughing at this Electoral College President.
Tom Yount, Boise
