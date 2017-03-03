Woodard letter: Divided country

My prayer is that the divisive nature of our country will soon end. I am appalled that our public schools are promoting students to protest the new Secretary of Education. Teachers who promote such activity or students who participate should be expelled.
We had a national election. The outcome was decided by registered voters. There will be other elections ... that is called democracy. In an earlier protest by students against the Dakota Oil pipeline, one young lady told a local TV reporter that it would take two years for the environmental studies to be completed. Those studies were done years ago and according to the Statesman will be finished in 30 days. Some high school teacher was incorrect in confusing this young lady.
I feel encouraged to see our military services planning on increased numbers this next year. For too long our military has been overlooked and asked to do too much.
The one compelling issue for many voters was the nomination of a conservative Supreme Court Justice. Neil Gorsuch to replace Scalia is what voters wanted.
Larry L. Woodard, Meridian
Comments