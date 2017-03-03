Weeks letter: Bill Manahan

Bill Manahan voiced an opinion in the Sunday, Feb. 19, paper about many things — including one about “mis-educated kids.” I believe he was referring to them voicing their opinion — like he did — in a rally at the Capitol. These “well educated” students were demonstrating they are passionate about their country. Would you have done the same in your youth, Bill? He also mentioned the need to change “government schools.” I would like to challenge Mr. Manahan to volunteer at a school for a week to see the already crowded classrooms. He should spend some time with a teacher that he thinks should be “layed off” and have their class size doubled and let Bill take that duty for a week and experience what it is like. Mr. Manahan spoke of God several times — “walk a mile in my shoes” Bill before you make outrageous claims about things you know nothing about. You are entitled to your opinion but don’t attack someone you don’t know.
Russ Weeks, Boise
Comments