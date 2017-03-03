Wahlin letter: Public lands

As the Idaho legislative session continues, I truly hope lawmakers will put their time and energy toward the things that will benefit the state and nation as a whole and not waste time on seizing or defaming our public lands.
In the last couple years, the Idaho Legislature has passed bills calling our public lands (the crown jewels of our Gem State) “disaster areas” and “catastrophic nuisances.” Not only are these claims factually wrong and concerning, they are harmful to our state’s $6.3 billion tourism industry.
As our respected elected officials, lawmakers have a wonderful opportunity to move our great state forward. I am deeply hopeful that our honored elected officials will focus on that part of their jobs while avoiding legislation that threatens or disparages the public lands that make Idaho a great place to live.
Drew Wahlin, Meridian
