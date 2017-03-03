Tanton letter: Composting

Composting recycle program. I do not believe in this statement. “This exciting new service will reduce waste, extend landfill life” but do in this one “and give the city of Boise more control.” First, taking composting out of the landfill will not extend the life of the landfill. Composting materials turn to dirt and do not take up any extra space, in fact it aids in the decomposition of other items. I may be wrong but I believe that they are already using the gasses produced to generate electricity.. Why is it only single-family homes having to pay for composting? What about multifamily homes, retirement homes, hospitals, apartments, etc. and what about restaurants? They have a ton of compostable materials they throw into the trash. Why are they not paying more? Seams like we are doing all the work separating trash and being charged more for it. I really don’t think compostable materials are taking up that much space and taking it out might be wrong.
Tim L. Tanton Sr., Boise
