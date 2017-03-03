Roache letter: Soldier Mountain

This letter is in regards to the story about Soldier Mountain ski resort (Feb. 14). First let me say what great a family ski area it is, and always has been. My children and grandchildren have all skied there for at least 35 years. I am writing this letter today and really got irked at Jenny Koski’s comments in the article saying derogatory remarks about the liftys, as she called them. The reason my grandson Noah is an excellent skier today is because of these guys who operated the tow ropes. They helped him more than any coach could have, he was skiing from day one on the slopes because of the help he was given by them.
Sonja Roache, Mountain Home
