Labelle letter: Science standards

I am appalled that the House Education Committee voted on party lines to remove all mentions of climate change from the updated public school science standards. This is not a political issue. The science that supports the role of humans in causing progressive and potentially catastrophic climate change is clear, abundant and remarkably enough, in consensus. That the Idaho GOP chooses to make this a political, rather than scientific, issue is a travesty. We can debate the best ways to mitigate the effects of climate change — this is legitimate political debate. But arguing the existence of climate change makes the lawmakers of our state look stupid at best and politically malignant at worst. This was the wrong choice for the students of Idaho public schools. I call on the Idaho Senate to pass the original science standard updates to ensure our children receive the education they need and deserve to be successful, responsible and productive citizens.
Amber Labelle, DVM, MS, DACVO, Boise
