Jones letter: Donald Trump

It is becoming frighteningly clear that electing Donald J. Trump commander in chief was equivalent to putting a high school dropout in charge of heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic. The continuing turmoil has many Democrats and Independents rejoicing that Trump seems on the fast track to impeachment.
Unfortunately, impeachment would allow Vice President Mike Pence to inherit the presidency. There is substantial evidence he would pose an even greater threat to values held by a majority of Americans. He is a smoother and slicker-speaking politician than Trump but would become a guaranteed rubber stamp for every extremist right-wing piece of legislation the Republican majority in Congress will rush to pass.
As illogical as it seems, the nation can survive the embarrassment of a bumbling Trump presidency better than a Pence administration. It will be easier for Democrats to slow down the Republican majority in Congress with an incompetent Republican president whose primary accomplishment is enriching the comedians on “Saturday Night Live.”
With Trump at the helm creating weekly havoc, the minority party will have a better opportunity to limit the damage until voters come to their senses in the 2018 midterm elections. “Never Trump” advocates were right.
Alston Jones, Garden City
Comments