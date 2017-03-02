Hostvedt letter: Thank you

Many thanks to all those who generously contributed to the successful, enlightening and entertaining Smart Women, Smart Money Conference. For 17 years women have enjoyed the advantage of these conferences to prepare us for a secure and comfortable financial future. Savvy business professionals teach us skills that ensure that we are adept with careful spending and saving habits. We appreciate these business professionals who guide us toward the best financial health possible. Thank you, too, for the good lunch and interesting, educational exhibitor booths. At the close of this year’s conference, 1,300 women now own greater investment confidence.
Ginnie Hostvedt, Meridian
