Hayes letter: Idaho delegation

Unqualified Cabinet nominees; failed military operations; self-enrichment; executive orders that trample on rights; worldwide protests; disgraced advisers resigning — these stories have greeted us each morning of the new administration.
Yet, with all that is going on in the federal government, we hear nothing from Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Reps. Raul Labarador and Mike Simpson.
Are Idaho’s elected representatives going to be mere spectators to the National Dumpster Fire or are they willing to take a stand by calling for an investigation into the president’s ties to Russia?
David P. Hayes, Boise
Comments