Carnie letter: Our uninsured

I recently survived major surgery. Thanks to my insurance I also survived its aftermath: a bill totaling 6 figures to the left of the decimal. Faced with that bill, I am reminded of the many Idahoans without insurance protection.
Our legislators have repeatedly deferred such relief for some 78,000 uninsured Idahoans. Despite various schemes proposed, our elected “representatives” have chosen not only to delay but to deny, through their own inaction, insurance protection — turning their backs on those beneath their own tax brackets. How many of our legislators are denied insurance coverage?
Our legislators (and governor) have ducked the issue yet again with a classic political dodge: wait to see what the change in Washington might do to solve the dilemma. Waiting for federal action at least provides someone else to blame. Meantime, what are those 78,000 uninsured Idahoans to do if faced with a bill like mine?
Idaho legislators need to represent all Idahoans, including those 78,000 to whom they continue to deny coverage. We deserve legislators worthy of respect, but with regard to insurance protection, that attribute is sorely missing.
Kent Carnie, Boise
