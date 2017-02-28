Bishop letter: Horse racing

I still don’t know what is wrong with horse racing. The last article read was a vote that went 5 to 4 against, with Republicans voting against. They wanted information like “the sheet” to bet on? Someone can probably look up on the internet a horse or two. Not enough time to look up all horses in all the races. But you can get an edge instead of waiting for three cherries to line up. My opinion: not the best way to run games with horse people betting on them.
Gov. Butch Otter signed a bill or law on a Friday in a previous year to fix the problem, and bring back live horse racing. He didn’t get the bill or law in till Monday morning. Too late, the deadline had passed and the process needed to start over. Sitting on the fence to not lose the ranchers, farmers and horse people’s votes?
There is more jobs than 90 if the live racing comes back.
Tony Bishop, Boise
