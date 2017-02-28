Billings letter: Medicare Advantage

I have been with Medicare Advantage for three years, since retiring from the corporate world. My health is generally good, with a few small exceptions. I know other people with some pretty life-threatening illnesses that are in my age group. I have discovered that some people will not go see a physician because of the costs involved. These people have had their income slashed due to health or retirement, and they are forced to make the decision on whether they should buy food or drugs. What decision would you make for yourself or your family? It is unconscionable that people have to choose between eating and staying healthy. When you are on a fixed income, the mere act of picking up a prescription can put your entire budget at risk.
When I hear people talking about health care issues, they mostly bring up problems. I always counter with an exception, Medicare Advantage, which is good health care at a great price.
As an engaged constituent and a longtime voter, I hope to see Rep. Raul Labrador and Sen. Mike Crapo support Medicare Advantage plans and continued funding for them. Your constituents in Idaho are depending on you to support them on this issue.
Barbara Billings, Boise
