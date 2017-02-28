Anderson letter: Crapo and DeVos

I attended a “ghost” town hall for Sen. Mike Crapo Feb. 20 at BSU. I have phoned and emailed Crapo regarding why he voted to confirm Betsy DeVos for Secretary of Education. DeVos’ only qualification is that she is a billionaire religious and private school activist.
I want to know how Sen. Crapo felt that this choice works for those of us in Idaho who rely more heavily than most other states on federal funds. Idaho spends less per student than almost all other states.
As a teacher, I have a problem with Republican education policies that benefit the rich and not the poor; however, my real issue with DeVos is that she was clearly incompetent in her confirmation hearing. For instance, she didn’t know the difference between measuring students for growth versus proficiency. She was also unaware that the Americans with Disabilities Act, which guarantees every student must be “reasonably accommodated,” was federal law.
These types of party-line choices do have consequences and in this case, the consequences of her incompetence will be visited on Idaho children. I’d like anyone, including Crapo, to honestly tell me this is the best we can do.
Mark F. Anderson, Boise
