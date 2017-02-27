Uhlenkott letter: Abortion Pill Reversal

Right to Life of Idaho has been working to introduce Abortion Pill Reversal Informed Consent legislation.
This protective legislation will require that a woman be informed that the chemical abortion can potentially be reversed in order to save her baby if she changes her mind after taking it.
Already over 300 babies have been saved by the Abortion Pill Reversal protocol with no birth defects caused by the abortion pill.
Important: The 2,500-member American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists supports offering Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) to women who regret initiating the abortion pill process, after appropriate informed consent.
If a woman regrets taking the abortion pill, she will be informed that she should act quickly and call the APR Hotline: (877) 558-0333.
Kerry Uhlenkott, legislative coordinator, Right to Life of Idaho, Grangeville
Comments