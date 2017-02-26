Trino letter: Fresh food costs

Fresh produce is healthy, however expensive compared with any packaged or frozen foods. It also has a very short shelf life and is costly for the stores to maintain.
Very few working people have the time or know-how to cook fresh foods. They are also perishable. I have been in line at the grocery and seen the products that people on assistance buy and very little fresh product is there. Quick and easy is the mantra.
Why don’t we all take a deep breath and give our states and nation a chance to do their job, and vote the toads out if they don’t get it right.
If we are really sincere about helping the underprivileged and needy, why not push for eliminating taxes on food products in Idaho? Even California does not tax food stuffs.
Carolyn Trino, McCall
