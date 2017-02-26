Schweitzer-Gaslin letter: Boise bus system

The Statesman is right about two things in its review of Boise’s bus system, Feb. 5, “Boise’s population booms, but people aren’t getting on the bus.” Boise’s buses need more riders, but they also need better financing to allow public transit to grow. Boise’s “Achilles heel” in its emergence as a great city remains transportation. We have no train service, no direct flights to the East Coast, and a local bus system that drops to bare bones at night and on Saturdays, and disappears on Sundays. Boise seems wedded to the single-passenger automobile — even during congested rush hours and winter weather — an outmoded and unsustainable model that most other cities are rejecting. City leaders like Elaine Clegg are working hard to find solutions, Feb. 10, “Can we fund an attractive transit system in Boise? The answer is yes,” but without funding there is only so much that can be done. Some of us believe Boise can do better. There are lawmakers who feel this is not important, so those who do want to tackle this issue must stand together so that their voices cannot be ignored. If you want to strategize with us, email schweitzergaslin@gmail.com
Ethan Schweitzer-Gaslin, Boise
