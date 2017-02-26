Roloff letter: Hybrid fees

Here is just another example of how conservative overreach can affect the little guy. Recently I received my auto registration renewal form. To my surprise, the fees had nearly doubled over previous years. Looking at the fees, I discovered a new “hybrid” fee and it was responsible for the doubling. I called the DMV and was told I was being charged more (penalized) because my car uses less gas. I pleaded that mine was an older hybrid and got less mpg than some newer “gas only” cars, but to no avail. The Legislature attitude seemed to be: you should buy a real car that burns real gas. I hope that anyone who believes that individual actions can make a difference will stand and be counted in the months and years to come. And, I especially hope our young voters, who have the most to gain or lose from new and absurd government policies, will let their voices be heard by voting in the next state, local, and national elections.
Note: a bill to repeal the hybrid fee has passed the House and Senate and awaits the signature of Gov. Butch Otter.
Doug Roloff, Boise
