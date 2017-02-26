Paige letter: U.S. Postal Service

Thank you to our business and residential customers who helped the letter carriers this winter by clearing safe passages to their respective mail receptacles. As you well know, the weather this time was extremely challenging with heavy snowfalls and bitter cold temperatures. Your support, understanding, and cooperation show that you have a bonding with the Constitution of the United States of America by helping getting the mail delivered.
Postage sales, instead of using tax revenue, helps the U.S. Postal Service grow to maintain six-day delivery, and current door-to-door delivery, of first-class mail and in some locations, seven-day delivery of packages, to all Americans, city and rural.
In the First Quarter of FY 2017, (Oct., Nov. and Dec. 2016) the Postal Service obtained an operating profit of $522 million. This demonstrates a strong showing total of $3.7 billion since the start of FY 2014.
The main burden of the USPS finances is the pre-funding mandate by Congress for future retirees’ health benefits 75 years into the future. A bi-partisan Congress is now currently working, with the input of all involved coalitions, to positively work out the financial challenges of the Postal Service.
John Paige, president, Idaho State Association of Letter Carriers
