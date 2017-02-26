Mueller letter: Risch and Crapo

Webster’s dictionary defines a “Statesman” as ... “one who exercises political leadership wisely and without narrow partisanship.” Do our Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo meet this most basic of criteria? Not. I have written and called both of these representatives for the first time in my life and not had so much as a Pfft! in response. They say the calls flooding their offices are from out-of-state interests. Well, I’ve been an Idaho taxpayer for 50 years and can’t believe these two are representing me. Since they don’t seem to want to hear anyone but their own sacrosanct “ditto heads” it’s time to figure out a new way to reach them. Ideas? Maybe take away their health care ...?
David Mueller, Boise
