Holden letter: Clegg editorial

Reading the “woe is me” editorial from Boise City Council president Elaine Clegg, I did not once read how she enjoyed her morning commute to City Hall on a VRT bus. It only takes a myopic Clegg/Bieter view to miss the point.
As I sit writing this note, early Sunday morning, I recall the decision my significant other and I made early in the week, that we would spend the evening downtown enjoying a friend’s birthday. Drinks would be served. Driving was out. We took a bus downtown. End of story.
We enjoyed a wonderful time with friends, then took a $20 cab ride home to the Bench. I’m glad we don’t live in Kuna.
The Clegg/Bieter view of transportation, “BSU to City Hall works for all” (their north end neighborhood notwithstanding), does not represent the realities of all resident demands.
Solutions are many. Political backbones are few.
Hubs: Caldwell, Ontario, Mountain Home.
Circulators: Low-occupancy energy-efficient vehicles, on constant, no schedule routes, serving hubs and beyond.
Hours: Unlike politicians, we don’t all live 9 to 5. A bus ride home at 9 p.m. would have cost a dollar, and we would have still supported Boise businesses.
Mark Holden, Boise
Comments