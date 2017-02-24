de la Motte: Dairy owners

Cry me a river, Idaho dairy owners (Statesman, Feb. 13, page 1). Dairy owners and their Idaho Farm Bureau buddies are the perpetrators of the immigration worker crisis, not the victims.
Remember the right-to-work fiasco? The Republican Party crammed it down the throats of Idaho workers. Well, sew the wind, reap the whirlwind.
If the local unions had been left to grow, Idaho would now be blessed with a reliable, well-paid workforce. But politics and greed forced the unions out, so that low-paid immigrants could take over jobs in “agriculture, hospitality, construction and food manufacturing.”
Karma stings like a cold slap in the face when prayers are answered and your frothing-at-the-mouth anti-immigrant candidate gets elected president.
Cry me a rio.
Wayne de la Motte, South Fork, Boise River
