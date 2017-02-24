Rogers letter: Airport noise

On Feb. 1 Lauren McLean of Boise City Council signed a letter stating, “We at the city of Boise believe it’s more important than ever to affirm our commitment to creating the most livable city in the country for all of our residents.” I can’t believe she wrote this when you consider those of us impacted by noise from the Boise airport. Loud noise that interrupts our daily life is far from livable.
I attended the recent noise meeting at the Boise Airport and was embarrassed by the information presented. It is data from a study that is 10 to 20 years old. We need data showing the highest noise levels from aircraft using the airport. Not a watered-down average. A new study is needed using today’s aircraft maximum noise levels and projected maximum noise levels from future aircraft such as the F-15s and F-35s. The city needs to start over on their noise study with viable input from all — not the select few — who are not willing to consider the ideas and suggestions of others. We deserve better from our mayor and city council. Our quality of life does matter.
Richard Rogers, Boise
