Pattis letter: Statesman

Recently I opened my bill for subscription to the Idaho Statesmen to see the cost had gone up. Initially thinking maybe it is time to go down the street to that other valley paper, the invoice sat on my counter as I anguished a decision. It is hard to give up a longtime friend — wrinkles and all (the watered-down Outdoors section is clearly a wrinkle).
Ultimately what became the deal maker occurred at 0440 hours on an icy, snowy morning when, as I tried to break the ice dam down that was destroying my car, I happened to hear, and then see, an old beat-up SUV crashing through the snow with a smiling face of my carrier, and a hearty “good morning.”
I hope the Idaho Statesmen rate increase goes to help those hardworking early-morning characters who make sure I can enjoy morning cuppa, watch the news and read the paper.
John Pattis, Boise
