Numbers letter: Steve Bannon

OK, my fellow Idahoans. Help me out here. Which one of you millions of illegal voters out there in the vast hinterlands of the oh-so red state of Idaho voted to install Steve Bannon as president of the United States? The one who will soon decide our collective, submissive and very foolish fates? You didn’t? Really? Me neither.
So now that we know we’ve been had — like sheep to the inevitable slaughter — what do we want to do about this ugly mess? Hey, here’s an idea. Maybe if both Republicans and Democrats band together we could get our newly elected Donald Trump to help us out with this one. I hear he has a teeny tiny amount of influence in the new President Bannon administration. If not, then does anyone around our beautiful state know how to pronounce Boise in German? Or Russian? I’m fairly certain it’s pronounced BOY-ZEE in those foreign languages. Everyone OK with that?
Joe Numbers, Boise
