Wright letter: Idaho immigrants

I have asked my legislators to vote no on House Bill 76, an anti-immigration bill that will disrupt the harmony of our state. Here’s why: I have lived among immigrants all my life, both legal and “illegal.” My father came to this country when there was no need for paperwork, only a sponsor and ability to get a job. My mother’s parents were immigrants who came under the same policies and eventually settled in Idaho. My immigrant family members and immigrants of today are overwhelmingly hardworking, honest people who only want to improve their lives and be treated with respect. I grew up in a small Idaho town knowing personally the abuses that immigrants face. It affects me to this day.
HB 76 will promote discord in communities instead of cooperation, peace and integration. Immigrants need to be treated with respect, not hate. HB 76 requires local law enforcement to push the boundaries of human rights of immigrants. HB 76 punishes people who defend our neighbors, including the many workers whom we need and should respect for their contributions to the economy of this state. I encourage you to think about your heritage and to write your legislators about HB76.
Irene Wright, Meridian
