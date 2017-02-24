Stoddard letter: Refugees

I say welcome to refugees and hope they like it here and consider it a good second home. I wish they hadn’t had to leave their original homes — unless they’ve always wanted to — and I wish they could be there, living peacefully and prosperously. But since things didn’t work out that way, I hope they will find peace and prosperity here. Idaho is a good place. We do have some problems here and in the entire USA. But compared to other countries, maybe our problems won’t seem so bad. We are working on them. In Idaho, we have a history of hard work, sharing, and respect. We generally think people can worship how they want — or not at all. We believe in individual rights. Basically we live simple lives — enjoying our freedoms. Honestly, it might not be a real easy time for all who come here. Some people will mistrust — maybe worse. We sometimes overreact to our fears and differences. But most of us will give folks a fair chance, if they give us one. We have lots to do in our state and country. We could probably use their help.
Curtis Stoddard, Eagle
