Schulz letter: Weather predictions

The wintery apocalypse has ended. A few writers were “gettin’ down” on Vin Crosby for predicting a snowy Armageddon, which resulted in chaos in the aisles of WinCo. They and others must realize that the “weatherman” is an entertainer suffering a technology-induced obsolescence.
Come again? Please Google: “noaa area forecast discussion boise.” You will find a forecast updated every six hours with predictions based on history and models. When the weather patterns are active, predictability may only be good for 12 hours, not seven days. Explore the NOAA website. “Local” forecasts are what most people are more familiar with.
I have been active in the outdoors of Idaho for nearly 60 years, thus, my weather nerdiness since childhood. If the weather influences your activities, bookmark that page, as the ACHD czar of snow removal should. But, that’s another opinion.
Dave Schulz, Boise
