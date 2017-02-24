Savino letter: Sanctuary cities

The milk and bilk party...
Democrats have no power by losing 1,200 + seats in government all over America, they’ll do what they always do ... send out jeers from Pelosi and Feinstein who have bilked America of every dime to further their milking of taxpayers for the “sanctuary city of San Francisco,” illegal aliens who they personally protect without a hint of guilt or remorse.
Don’t liberals have grandchildren, relatives living in Sanctuary cities? Is this what has happened to America? Imagine that, two grandmothers who openly protect convicted illegal alien invaders. Then say we must defend them. Protect their rights? No wonder your party collapsed, failed miserably to Trump.
The gallows need resurrecting for these non-American killers hiding, cowering in cities for their dastardly deeds.Dapper Donald is already setting up some significant changes to what has been a Democratic destruction of our country’s morals. Another deadly blow to democratic voters.
Conservative Americans scorn fake Americans — you liberals know who you are. So, how would you defend Sanctuary cities for Idaho? Idaho’s waiting. Please enlighten us Christians. Thank God and God bless President Trump as he fixes this mess.
Dano Savino, Nampa
