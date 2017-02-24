Mauer letter: Trump administration

Recently the United States Senate majority leader silenced a female member of the opposition party because he did not like what she had to say. He invoked a rule to justify his actions, but apparently the rule doesn’t apply to male senators who the next day read into the record the same information that led to the censure of the woman. Prior to that, in a party vote a person who was extraordinarily unqualified was approved to lead the nation’s Department of Education even though she did not seem to understand the federal law that protects our disabled children, let alone anything else about education. A person who doesn’t support the idea of the Earth’s climate changing due to human activities is up to lead the Department of Energy. A senator with a questionable record on civil rights is now attorney general. Throw into the mix an executive order so poorly written and implemented it led to more massive demonstrations and is now tied up in the courts. The president likes to say, “What is going on with….?” I would like to ask the same thing.
Carolyn Mauer, Boise
