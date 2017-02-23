Mattison letter: Crapo and Risch

Recently I sent emails to Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, asking them when, if ever, they will set aside their loyalty to the Republican Party and their desire to flex political muscle and begin to protect American institutions and the American people. Each of them must know, in his heart of hearts, how much damage President Trump is doing and will continue to do until and unless he is stopped by Congress or by the courts. Those two bodies are the only bulwarks against Trump disassembling our government. Frankly, I do not expect a response from either senator, nor do I expect either to change his behavior.
Lynne Mattison, Boise
