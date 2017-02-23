Gavett letter: Native Americans

How about we start taking care of our Native American Americans before we worry about people from other countries?
Suicide rates among Native American teenagers and young adults are twice the national average.
Fifty-nine percent of homes on the Rosebud Reservation are substandard, lacking water, electricity, insulation or a sewage system.
Life expectancy on the Pine Ridge Reservation is the lowest in the Western Hemisphere outside of Haiti.
The individual per capital income is only $7,557 a year, a shocking 68 percent less than the national average.
Jim Gavett, Kuna
