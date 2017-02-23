Castagnola letter: Trump is right

It is obvious to me that we have the president making decisions on national security. The judiciary seems to believe that he must defer to them on security matters.
Read the Constitution. It can be understood by any literate person and does not need to be re-interpreted by anyone with an agenda. If it becomes necessary to listen to those who would take over the president’s responsibilities, we should require the intelligence agencies to report to the judiciary. We just had a very contentious election. The president did not disguise his agenda prior to taking office. Let him succeed or fail on his own. Listening to the questioning by members of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals I was dumbfounded by their assumption that they had the right to question a security matter outside of the constitutional powers of the judiciary. If this wasn’t so serious it would be laughable.
Albert Castagnola, Meridian
