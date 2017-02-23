Brown letter: Chicago snow

This letter is in support of Barry Betlock: I was born in Chicago and lived there until 1979 and remember that fiasco well. During that folderal, Michael Bilandic actually said on camera, “Snow? What snow?” Thus he handed the mayoral job to Jane Byrne, who also only lasted one term. In fairness, however, those years saw huge records set. The winter of 1976-77 we set the all-time Chicago record for cold. The next winter (1977-78) we set the all-time Chicago record for snow, and the following year we set the all-time record for both cold and snow.
Ken Brown, Nampa
