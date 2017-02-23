Bianchetti letter: Immigrants

I did extensive research on immigration and refugees and found the most interesting facts. Yes, you guessed it ...We are all immigrants or refugees. National Geographic and the Smithsonian teamed up to find out the very same question. They discovered a skeleton of a young woman who they named “Naia” who fell into a hole. She crossed over to the Yucatan Peninsula from Beringia bridge, which was connected but submerged underwater after the next ice age. They extracted DNA from a tooth in her skull and sure enough ... she was Indian, which became the American Indian. Then lo and behold, the Europeans were the first immigrants in Europe ... 1509 comes around and the Pilgrims leave England to flee “religious persecution” to America. We are all immigrants or refugees, just from our ancestry alone proves that. Why are some of us so hung up about them coming here? This is the land of the free, home of the brave. They have the right to be here. I would suggest that Trump and his Cabinet contact Ancestry.com and get kits to find out who their ancestors were. That would open their eyes ... maybe. Let’s love one another. OK?
Karen Bianchetti, Boise
Comments