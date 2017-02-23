Belliston letter: Sales tax on groceries

I hope this letter gets the attention of Gov. Butch Otter and lawmakers in the House and Senate.
We learned our state of Idaho is sitting on a surplus. We would like to see the elimination of the sales tax on groceries.
In 2016 there were states that didn’t collect sales tax on groceries and four states who tax partially on selected grocery items; the rest of the states have sales tax on groceries.
Six percent sales tax on groceries squeezes out from poor people’s money. Paying back grocery money credit to individuals at tax time is consuming, extra service effort. Let us see no sales tax on groceries in the state of Idaho.
Kim Belliston, Rupert
