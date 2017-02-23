Wilson letter: Legislators

It is almost laughable that the Legislature will have a hearing on a bill to protect Idahoans from the imposition of foreign laws, such as Sharia Law. In contrast, Republican leadership has indicated they would not schedule a hearing if a bill should be re-introduced to remove the special exemption that allows some former legislators to gain full-time retirement benefits for years of part-time employment. The special exemption enables a select few to unfairly benefit at the expense of everyone else in the retirement system. The special exemption for legislators is an existing injustice, and it should be repealed.
Monte D. Wilson, Boise
