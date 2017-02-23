Thacker-Harford letter: Medicare Advantage

Recently, Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch signed a letter with 64 other senators stating their support for Medicare Advantage and encouraging the president to protect the program. As a senior that depends on Medicare Advantage, I wish to affirm the critical role that the program plays in my own life. During this time of great debate over the future of the health care system, it’s critical that Idaho’s representatives join their colleagues in the Senate in supporting this program and the seniors like me who depend on it for low-cost, comprehensive coverage.
Marion Thacker-Harord, Boise
Comments